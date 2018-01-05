Enter to Win Kid Rock Tickets!

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!

TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!