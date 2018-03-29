SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
He also performed his new song "In My Blood."
Filed Under:Shawn Mendes
Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Jon Wiederhorn

Shawn Mendes is scheduled for a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, starting June 4.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes’ Gym Playlist Will Shock You!

Mendes announced the news on the show last night (March 28), and also performed his new song “In My Blood.” The Canadian singer/songwriter dropped the single last week, and hours later released the song “Lost In Japan.”

Watch Mendes perform “In My Blood” below:

And watch him talk about dental hygiene and announce his upcoming residency:

More From 96.5 TDY

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!Get ready for these two superstars to rock Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th!
It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?

Listen Live