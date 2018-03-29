Photo: PA Images / Dan MacMedan / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith has gone hip-hop.

The pop star has shared a new remix of his recent single “Pray” featuring verses from “1-800-273-8255” rapper Logic.

Related: Logic Addresses Split From Wife Jessica Andrea: ‘There Is No Anger’

The new version of “Pray” doesn’t waste any time in introducing Logic, who raps over the song’s intro before Sam sings the first verse. Logic also shares an extended rap during the middle of the track.

Listen to the new hip-hop flavored version of Sam Smith’s “Pray” below.