Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa USA

By Scott T. Sterling

Happy Birthday Lady Gaga!

As the Mother Monster turns 32 today (March 28), the singer has shared some reflective thoughts on the past 11 years of her life and career.

“Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released ‘Just Dance,’ Gaga posted on Twitter. “It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now.”

Gaga went on to make a request of fans looking to give her gifts in honor of her big day.

“Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday messages,” she said on a separate post. “I love you so much. If you’re compelled to give me a gift I would wish it to be a donation to the Born This Way Foundation so we can continue to do Mental Health research, raise awareness, and empower youth.”

See the posts below.

