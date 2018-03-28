Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Annie Reuter

Charlie Puth debuted his new single, “Change,” in Los Angeles on March 24 during his performance at the city’s March For Our Lives event. That moment has now become the official video for the track.

“There’s such a theme of change happening,” Puth said, as he introduced the new song. “This song . . . you don’t know it and it’s totally fine. It just feels like the right song to perform right now.”

Puth performed the song alone on keyboards. Dressed in a shirt that read, “Enough Is Enough Is Enough Is,” the singer struck a chord with marchers, who looked on and held their signs in the air.

“Why can’t we just get along?/ If loving one another’s wrong/ Then how are we supposed to get close to each other?/ We gotta make the change,” he sang in falsetto on the song’s chorus.

On Monday (March 26), Puth announced that “Change,” which features legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor, is the first single from his upcoming second album, Voicenotes, coming on May 11. His Voicenotes tour kicks off July 11th.

Watch the new video below: