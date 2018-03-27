By Scott T. Sterling
It’s the celebrity mystery that’s sweeping social media—who bit Beyoncé?
Thanks to Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish’s recent revelation that a famous actress bit the pop superstar on the face at a party, inquiring minds need to know who had the audacity to put her teeth on Queen Bey.
Haddish, however, fell short of revealing the name of said actress, who Beyoncé saved from a beating by insisting that the mystery woman was “on drugs” and not being herself at the time.
The news has sent media outlets into a frenzy trying deduce the identity of the face-biting actress, with Huffington Post actually approaching the publicists of several notable actresses to inquire if their clients were indeed the mystery woman. The responses were outstanding.
“What? I have no idea what this means,” replied a baffled spokesperson for Jennifer Anniston. “Why in the world would you think Jennifer Aniston would do such a thing? It’s absurd.”
“No, Shirley did not bite anything. She’s 83 years old, for God’s sake,” responded a rep for Shirley MacLaine.
The rumors swirling around Beyoncé’s face-biter has exploded into the hashtag, #WhoBitBeyoncé, that has resulted in some stellar comedy for the BeyHive and beyond. See some of the best tweets below.
