SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Prince was found dead in his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016.
Filed Under:Prince
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

It has been nearly two years since Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate. Now, new information has surfaced about his death.

Related: Record Store Day 2018 Has Something for Everyone

A recently obtained toxicology report reveals that there was an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his body.

The music legend had 67.8 micrograms of fentanyl per liter of blood in his system, reports Billboard. Users with between three and 58 micrograms of fentanyl per liter “seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases,” read the report.

“The amount in his blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl patches,” said Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

More From 96.5 TDY

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!Get ready for these two superstars to rock Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th!
It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?

Listen Live