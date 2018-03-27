Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

It has been nearly two years since Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate. Now, new information has surfaced about his death.

A recently obtained toxicology report reveals that there was an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his body.

The music legend had 67.8 micrograms of fentanyl per liter of blood in his system, reports Billboard. Users with between three and 58 micrograms of fentanyl per liter “seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases,” read the report.

“The amount in his blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl patches,” said Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.