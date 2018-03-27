Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The next time someone complains about the amount of money you eagerly spend on concert tickets to see your favorite artists, just remind them that you’re investing in your health.

A new study has revealed a direct link between regular concert attendance and a longer life expectancy.

The study, conducted by O2 and behavioral science expert Patrick Fagan​ of Goldsmith University, suggests that that attending concerts once every two weeks could increase life expectancy by nine years.

The findings show that you don’t even have to stay through the encore to reap the benefits of live music—according to the study, just 2o minutes of a show is enough to boost feelings of well-being by a significant 21%.

The study, which compared concert-attending with similar well-being activities including yoga and dog-walking, found that going to shows turned up feelings of both self-worth and closeness to others by 25%, while mental stimulation soared by an impressive 75%.

“Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness and wellbeing – with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key,” explains a press release for the study. “Combining all of our findings with O2’s research, we arrive at a prescription of a gig a fortnight which could pave the way for almost a decade more years of life.”

So the only question we have now: who are you going to see perform live next?