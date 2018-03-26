By Shannon Frost Greenstein

I know how devastated we all were when Justin Timberlake’s show at the Wells Fargo Center sold out. After all, it’s due to be an EPIC show, with a “Filthy” JT, who is most assuredly “Of the Woods”, set to shine bright.

And then, I know how EXCITED we all were when a second show was announced! We didn’t miss out after all! There’s still a chance! Your December is fixin’ to be a lot better, man, because JT is returning like the prodigal son to the Wells Fargo Center to grace us all with his presence…again!

Well, there’s even more good news. We want to help get you to that December show!

Here’s how it will work. When you hear us play any song from Justin Timberlake this Monday through Friday…that’s March 26th through March 30th…between 5 and 6 p.m., call 215-263-9650! Caller # 20 wins tickets to Justin Timberlake’s second Philly show!

It literally could not be any easier. Just picture it: You’re on your afternoon commute, listening to 96.5 TDY, and you hear a JT song. Pick up the phone, give us a call, and who knows? You could be the proud owner of tickets by the time you get home!

So, obviously, make sure you’re listening to 96.5 TDY between 5 and 6, every day this week. Keep an ear out, because these tickets are waiting for you!