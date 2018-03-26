SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Filed Under:james bay
Photo: Sarah Piantadosi

By Scott T. Sterling 

James Bay is in outer space.

The British singer-songwriter turned glam-rocker has revealed the new music video for “Pink Lemonade,” where he takes a rocket ride into the galaxy.

Related: James Bay Announces New Album ‘Electric Light,’ Tour Dates

The clip features a glittery Bay performing the high-energy song with his band interspersed with visuals of him preparing for his intergalactic voyage.

“Pink Lemonade” is the latest video from Bay’s kicky new album, Electric Light, which is due to debut on May 18.

Watch it below.

More From 96.5 TDY

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!Get ready for these two superstars to rock Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th!
It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?

Listen Live