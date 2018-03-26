Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s a pop star meeting a classic rock legend.

Charlie Puth has tapped none less than James Taylor for his latest single, “Change.”

The two get together on the smooth, acoustic-guitar driven tune, with vocalists’ distinctive voices meshing beautifully over the warm track. The song is far more reflective of classic James Taylor than anything on the current pop charts, and benefits mightily from the simple arrangement.

“Change” is the latest from Puth’s star-studded new album, Voicenotes, which will also features Boyz II Men and Kehlani. Voicenotes is due to debut on May 11.

Listen to “Change” below.