By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift stands with the students.

The pop superstar has publicly shared her support of this weekend’s March For Our Lives, scheduled for March 24 in Washington, D.C., and in various other cities around the country.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” Swift shared on Instagram.

“I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform,” Swift continued. “I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

Swift joins a growing cavalcade of stars supporting the student-led march against gun violence, including Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Justin Timberlake, Garth Brooks and Fall Out Boy.

A group of pop stars, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, will attend the D.C. march and walk with the students.

