SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
The singer/songwriter has been working double-time.
Filed Under:Shawn Mendes
Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Just a day after he released the new song “In My Blood,” Shawn Mendes has dropped another track, “Lost In Japan.”

Related: Shawn Mendes Drops New Single ‘In My Blood’

“Lost In Japan” starts out as a slow, piano-driven number and evolves into a passionate, hook-laden love song. It was produced by Mendes with Teddy Geiger and Louis Bell.

In the track, the protagonist is so obsessed with his girl he offers to hop on a plane for a hookup.

“Do you got plans tonight?/I’m a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight/’Cause I can’t get you off my mind,” he sings.

“In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan” are both expected to appear on Mendes’ upcoming studio album.

Listen to “Lost In Japan” below.

More From 96.5 TDY

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!Get ready for these two superstars to rock Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th!
It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?

Listen Live