By Robyn Collins

Calvin Harris can’t stop, won’t stop.

The artist/producer has revealed that he has tracks coming featuring Dua Lipa and Halsey.

The name of the Dua Lipa collaboration is reportedly “One Kiss,” which was revealed through a cryptic barcode post (via NME).

Harris also shared a photo of himself on a tractor on his official Instagram account, joking about retirement, and revealing a Halsey remix in the caption.

“At some point I’ll probably pack it all in to grow heritage grains in the south of France like Andy from Groove Armada did; but for now I have a Halsey remix coming in about a week and a new single in about 2 weeks and they’re both banging,” he wrote.

See both posts below.

