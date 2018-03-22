SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
The former One Direction member has dyed his hair and beard.
Filed Under:Zayn Malik
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Zayn Malik has made some drastic changes lately. He got a tattoo of Lord Voldemort, split up with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid and now this… The former One Direction member has (gulp!) dyed his hair and beard.

Malik was spotted at a video shoot in Miami sporting matching platinum hair and beard, and fans have had lots to say about it.

Check out some of the posts below.

