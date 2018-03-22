SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Shawn's third studio album is on the way.
Photo: Brian Ziff / Island

By Hayden Wright

Last year, Shawn Mendes released his second studio album Illuminate, which included the hits “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” Today (March 21), Shawn dropped a new song, “In My Blood,” the lead single for his third studio album, which is due later this year.

The song features pensive verses, a poignant chorus and lyrics about overcoming obstacles.

“Help me, it’s like the walls are caving in/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ No medicine is strong enough/Someone help me,” he sings. “I’m crawling in my skin/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ But I just can’t/ It isn’t in my blood.”

Listen to “In My Blood” below.

