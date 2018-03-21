SCORE $1000 12-TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Filed Under:Snow Patrol
Photo: Simon Lipman

By Scott T. Sterling 

Snow Patrol is ready to share new music with their fans.

After recently announcing the band’s first album in seven years, Wildness, Snow Patrol has revealed the first song from the full-length, “Don’t Give In.”

Related: Snow Patrol Return with New Album ‘Wildness’ 

The earnest, heartfelt track pairs an inspirational message with an acoustic guitar-driven melody and a big, anthem-like chorus.

Wildness is set for release on May 25. Listen to the band’s new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

More From 96.5 TDY

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!Get ready for these two superstars to rock Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th!
It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?

Listen Live