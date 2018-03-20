Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

JAY-Z and Beyoncé want to give you more, more, more.

The twin towers of 2018 summer superstar tours have revealed a slew of new dates to the couple’s upcoming OTR II tour.

Jay and Bey will now hit three additional U.S. cities on the tour: Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC, and Seattle, WA. Due to sold out shows, second dates have also been added in Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26.

Beginning Wednesday, March 21 at 10am through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local) members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in the US. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go here. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets here or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

See the updated tour itinerary below. All new dates are in bold.

7/25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

7/27 — Washington, DC @ FedExField

8/2 – E. Rutherford @NJ MetLife Stadium

8/3 – E. Rutherford @NJ MetLife Stadium

8/5 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/8 – Minneapolis @ MN US Bank Stadium

8/10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/16 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

8/18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

8/21 — Columbia, SC @ Williams-Brice Stadium

8/23 – Nashville, TN @Vanderbilt Stadium

8/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8/29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

8/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

9/11 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

9/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9/15 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

9/22 – Los Angeles, @ CA Rose Bowl

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

9/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/4 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

