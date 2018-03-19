Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Fifth Harmony is taking a break.

The popular pop group announced today (March 19) that they’re taking an indefinite hiatus.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” band members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui wrote in a post on social media. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

The group, which formed in 2012 on the Simon Cowell show, saw member Camila Cabello leave the fold in late 2016, with Fifth Harmony firing back at the singer with a shade-throwing performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the group shared in the message.

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals,” the post adds. “In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Fifth Harmony have not revealed a timetable for the hiatus, but will still fulfill previously announced concert dates, with the presumption that more will be added.

“To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony,” the band shared. “With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything that we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.”

