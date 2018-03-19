Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The second annual Wearable Art Gala was held in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 17) and while Blue Ivy Carter stole the show with her bidding war with Tyler Perry, mom Beyoncé also had a moment in the spotlight that night. Bey was honored for her humanitarian work.

The singer was celebrated at the gala with a thoughtful message from Michelle Obama as well as gave a humbling and tearful speech of her own.

“I love you, I am inspired by you,” Michelle Obama said in a recorded video clip. “I’m so honored and proud of everything that you have achieved and everything that you have contributed to our country and our world.”

During her speech, Beyoncé admitted that she feels strange receiving an award for her humanitarian work and that she often tries to keep the things she does to herself.

“I try to keep my charitable work quiet because I feel like these things should come from the goodness of your heart and not from anything orchestrated as a campaign,” she said. “And if I’m honest, I keep it quiet because I actually feel like I could be doing more.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, is the director of the Wearable Art Gala. Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, are the co-directors of the event, which benefits the WACO Theater Center in Los Angeles. The mission of the center is to create a space ‘Where Art Can Occur’ and where students are taught to develop their true purpose and awaken their individual power source which fuels their art.