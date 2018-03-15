Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jennifer Lopez has shared a personal “Me Too” moment from early in her film career.

The pop star opened up in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where he reveals that a movie director asked her to take off her shirt during a meeting.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have,” Lopez stated in the piece. “But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez went on to say that while she didn’t comply with the unnamed director’s outrageous request, she admitted that it still shook her to the core.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified,” she recalled. “I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind, I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

Lopez also spoke on her high profile relationship with controversial former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, saying that he’s the right man for her right now.

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t,” Lopez shared. “We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”