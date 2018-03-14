Photo: Dreamstime

By Scott T. Sterling

Starting your car is one of those mundane experiences most people overlook.

You get in, stick your key in the ignition, and suffer the annoying tone telling you to close the door already.

For YouTube used Chris NG, that just wasn’t going to work. So he utilized his hacking skills to upgrade his car to play something far better than that annoying door chime.

Cue Toto’s “Africa.”

The Volvo enthusiast built a module that plays Toto’s timeless 1982 jam every time he sticks the key into the ignition of his Volvo 240. Best of all, he’s building more of them to share with the world.

Ng has started a Kickstarter page to raise the money to make the car door chimes, although he hasn’t specified if they’ll come loaded with Toto’s “Africa” (likely due to copyright issues).

Needless to say, NG’s Kickstarter has been quite popular, blowing past the original $5000 goal in just three days (at press time, he was up to $8,162 with 27 days left to go).

See a video of Ng’s Toto-powered Volvo below, and check out his Kickstarter campaign right here.