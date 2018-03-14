Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift has revealed how she perfected her dance moves for the “Delicate” video with a pair of behind-the-scenes clips.

Swift shared the rehearsal videos on Instagram, featuring the singer clad in athleisure wear working on the moves synced up with the final product from the finished piece.

Watch Swift work it out and make it perfect in the pair of Instagram videos below.