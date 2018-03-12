NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5PLISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Taylor Swift

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

There are contests, and then there are CONTESTS.

This is one of the latter.

This is your chance to see Taylor Swift.  This is your chance to see Taylor Swift with THREE FRIENDS.  This is your chance to see Taylor Swift with three friends at one of the biggest concerts of the summer at Lincoln Financial Field, and it’s free to enter!!!

It’s super simple, and here’s what you do.  Starting TODAY at 10 a.m., go HERE.  Fill out the form, submit it…and YOU’RE DONE.

No, seriously, that’s it.  You’ve entered.  You’re in the running for Taylor Swift tickets.  You need now only sit back, wait, and hope to win.

Because if you win, you’re headed to Lincoln Financial Field on July 13th with three of your best friends to see Taylor, and life doesn’t get much better than that.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!Get ready for these two superstars to rock Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th!
It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?

Listen Live