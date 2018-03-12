NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5PLISTEN LIVE
By Shannon Frost Greenstein

THIS. IS. HUGE.

You may have heard the rumors, and you may have hoped that they were true.  But, if we know you, you were scared to hope TOO hard, because no one wants to be disappointed.

Well, you can throw that fear out the window.  Because exactly what you hoped for is coming to pass.  JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ are coming to Philly!

Be still, our pounding heart.  We are SO. EXCITED.

The show is July 30th, at Lincoln Financial Field.  Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, starting Monday, March 19th at 10 a.m., and can be purchased HERE.

This show is gonna be epic.  Tickets are going to FLY.  EVERYONE is going to be talking about it, so make sure you’re in the elite group who are ready at 10 a.m. on Monday the 19th to snag your chance to see JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ!

Can you just IMAGINE what people are going to be saying on July 31st after this mega-show?  Can you just imagine how heartbroken you’d be if you couldn’t participate in the conversation?  Don’t let that happen!  Set your phone reminder today, because this is a chance that doesn’t come around very often!

It’s JAY-Z.  It’s BEYONCÉ.  And it could be you, on July 30th at Lincoln Financial Field!

jay z JAY Z and BEYONCÉ Are Coming to Philly!!!

More From Today's 96.5

