By Scott T. Sterling
Yes, it appears that the rumors are true—Katy Perry has been holding out on us.
The 33-year-old pop star and American Idol judge unveiled her hidden talent while taping the singing competition TV show.
Katy shocked her fellow judges— not to mention the rest of America—that she’s able to puff out her neck like a frog.
A demonstration of her frog-tastic ability was enough to give fellow judge Lionel Richie quite the fright.
Watch below and see if you or anyone you know shares Katy Perry’s physical prowess.
