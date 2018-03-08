Photo: Vincent Peters

By Hayden Wright

Last year, Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb announced that she adopted a baby daughter, Haley Joy, and the famed TV host wrote a children’s book to celebrate the life milestone. I’ve Loved You Since Forever is the title and Hoda’s recruited her famous friend Kelly Clarkson to sing the eponymous song that accompanies the book.

“I’ve Loved You Since Forever” made its world premiere this morning on Today.

“Before birds flew over rainbows and monkeys swung on trees/ There was you, and there was me/ Before the sun set in the sky and honey came from bees/ There was you, and there was me,” Clarkson sang.

Hoda’s publisher HarperCollins calls I’ve Loved You Since Forever “a celebratory and poetic testament to the timeless love felt between parent and child.” The book, which features illustrations by Suzie Mason, debuted this week.

Watch Kelly’s performance below.