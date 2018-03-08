NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5PLISTEN LIVE
Photo: Courtesy UMG

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled appear in the newly released video for the song “I Believe,” from the soundtrack for the film A Wrinkle In Time.

In the clip, the two artists are depicted in various shots embellished with CGI graphics. The video also features scenes from the movie, which hits theaters this Friday (March 9).

The lyrics to the lush, majestic song read like a self-affirmation mantra: “Today I saw a rainbow in the rain /It told me I can do anything/ If I believe, I believe, I believe in me.”

Check out the video for “I Believe” below.

