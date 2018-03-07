NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
The tweets get meaner every time.
Filed Under:common, Green Day, Nick Jonas, Pink, TLC, Usher
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Several years ago, Jimmy Kimmel started the great tradition of celebrities reading mean tweets about themselves—a fountain of content that never stops running.

Related: Blake Shelton Reads ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Mean Tweets

This week, Kimmel is back with another musical Mean Tweets segment featuring some of the industry’s biggest stars. Haters on social media didn’t pull any punches, but the stars were good sports.

“P!nk makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny’s and ruin everyone’s evening,” the singer read in one of the clip’s many highlights.

Other artists in the mix include Usher, Common, Nick Jonas, Green Day, TLC, Alice Cooper, and Zendaya. Watch the hilarious (and venomous) video, which contains some NSFW language, now at Radio.com.

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live