NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Dan Reynolds, daya, Dear Evan Hansen, Imagine Dragons, K.Flay, Saving Forever, X Ambassadors
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Awesomeness TV will broadcast #NeverAgain: A Live Concert Event to support March For Our Lives on Thursday, Mar. 8.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, X Ambassadors, Daya, K. Flay, and Saving Forever are scheduled to perform.

Related: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Talks Duality Of Fame

The March 24 March For Our Lives is a march on Washington D.C., to demand common sense gun legislation. The initiative follows the horrific mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14 that claimed the lives of 14 students and 3 teachers.

“We stand with the students of Parkland,” a statement from Awesomeness announcing the event reads. “And we stand with students and young adults across the nation who are demanding that gun violence ends now, which is why we’re coming together to support the March For Our Lives.”

The benefit concert will be available to stream on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live