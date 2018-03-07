By Shannon Frost Greenstein

James Bay fan, I see you out there, holding your breath, hoping beyond hope that his Electric Light Tour will come our way.

Hope no further. The time has come. The James Bay tour, indeed, is coming.

Here’s the nitty-gritty. He’s coming September 25th to the Festival Pier. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10 a.m. At that point…and NO EARLIER…tickets can be purchased HERE.

You might be aware that James Bay is coming to Philly, to play the TLA on the 6th of April You ALSO might be aware that tickets are COMPLETELY sold out…as in, no more, they’re gone, you’ve lost your shot.

Don’t let that happen in September! Make sure you’re first in line to see this great artist at Festival Pier, and don’t forget to snag those tickets as close to 10 a.m. as possible on March 16th! This is going to be a great one!