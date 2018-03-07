NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Festival Pier, james bay

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

James Bay fan, I see you out there, holding your breath, hoping beyond hope that his Electric Light Tour will come our way.

Hope no further.  The time has come.  The James Bay tour, indeed, is coming.

Here’s the nitty-gritty.  He’s coming September 25th to the Festival Pier.  Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10 a.m.  At that point…and NO EARLIER…tickets can be purchased HERE.

You might be aware that James Bay is coming to Philly, to play the TLA on the 6th of April  You ALSO might be aware that tickets are COMPLETELY sold out…as in, no more, they’re gone, you’ve lost your shot.

Don’t let that happen in September!  Make sure you’re first in line to see this great artist at Festival Pier, and don’t forget to snag those tickets as close to 10 a.m. as possible on March 16th!  This is going to be a great one!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live