NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Gwyneth Paltrow shared the touching family clip.
Filed Under:Chris Martin, Coldplay

By Hayden Wright

Chris Martin has toured the world and sold millions of albums as the frontman of Coldplay — and now he’s passing that musical ability on to the next generation.

Related: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Was Hilarious on ‘Modern Family’

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a video of the musician helping their daughter Apple hone her guitar skills. Their song of choice? “Yesterday” by the Beatles.

It’s no secret that The Beatles had a major impact on Martin’s musicianship and general approach to pop-rock (is it just a coincidence that his daughter shares the same name as the Beatles’ record company?). Under her dad’s guidance, Apple might have a show business future herself.

Paltrow (from whom Martin famously “consciously” uncoupled in 2014), captioned the video “Guitar time” with an apple emoji.

Watch the Martin family music lesson here:

Guitar time 🍎

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Victoria Beckham: No Spice Girls TourPosh Spice has just crushed the hopes of Spice Girls fans everywhere.

Listen Live