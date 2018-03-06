NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Pop sensation Camila Cabello spent (at least part) of her 21st birthday (March 3) partying hard…with her parents.

Cabello revealed the scene of revelry, in the kitchen with handfuls of pastel balloons and a two-tiered cake, on social media.

The former Fifth Harmony singer captioned the Twitter video, “21. thank you so much for your birthday wishes, I love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol).”

Check out the cute clip below.

