Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The 2018 Oscars almost had a big dose of The Lonely Island.

The comedy trio has shared an Oscars parody song, “Why Not Me?,” originally slated to air during the big ceremony last night (March 4), (according to the group).

“We were asked to write a song for this year’s Academy Awards,” the group shared on YouTube. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t chosen because it was ‘financially and logistically impossible,’ so for fun we thought we’d share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost. All vocals and visuals are temp, so please use your imagination and enjoy!”

The comedic clip is sung from the perspective of blockbuster movie heroes Thor and Wonder Woman, who ponder why they were passed over for Oscar nominations.

It clown Pennywise, Tiffany Haddish and Vin Diesel are all referenced in the conceptual video. Watch it below.

