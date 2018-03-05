NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Sia
Photo: Tonya Brewer

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia has a brand new look.

The pop star has debuted a wildly curly new wig in her new commercial for Google Assistant.

Related: Natalie Portman to Sing Original Sia Songs in New Movie

The humorous clip finds Sia mentally going through her to-do list (as heard in voice-over), while her assistants diligently go about putting together her outfit.

As Sia thinks about getting her dedicated assistants flowers, she realizes that she can’t ask them to buy flowers for themselves.

“Yeah, it’s not really a gift then, it’s a job,” she ponders to herself.

And that’s where Google Assistant comes in.

Watch the very funny clip below.

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live