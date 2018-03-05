NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Meghan Trainor wants to dance with you.

The pop star has shared a new dance routine for her latest single, “No Excuses.”

“Today…No Excuses gets official dance moves!!,” Trainor posted on Twitter. “I learned a Zumba routine and tried my first Zumba class! it was AWESOME! So we released an official choreo video and now you can sing and dance along to my new song!! Thank you Zumba!!”

The fun new routine finds Trainor and a dance crew working out the new moves to the track, perfect for millennial wedding receptions and any stray rom-coms that might be hitting the big screen in the coming months.

Get a head-start on learning the slick moves below.

