NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Chris Brown
Photo: Francesco Carrozzini

By Scott T. Sterling

The new Chris Brown “Tempo” video is a sight to behold.

Related: Chris Brown Gives Daughter a Pet Monkey

Mashing up sly visual references to movies including Mad Max: Fury Road, Back to the Future and The Warriors, the clip finds Brown and a crew of costumed dancers showing up in a quiet suburban neighborhood in a gravity-defying floating truck.

Brown and his posse show off a series of choreographed dance moves on the streets before breaking into a home to terrorize the family inside and show off more slick footwork.

“Tempo” is one of the many tracks Brown featured on his 2017 release, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Watch the video, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live