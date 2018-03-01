Photo: Jabari Jacobs

By Scott T. Sterling

Twenty One Pilots have unlocked a very notable—and new—achievement.

The band’s 2015 album, Blurryface, is now the first album in the digital era to see every single track go Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum.

Related: Twenty One Pilots ‘Can’t Stand’ Coachella



The milestone was reached recently when the track “Hometown” joined the other 13 tunes on the album in hitting Gold status.

“Congratulations to Twenty One Pilots for this unparalleled achievement,” said Cary Sherman, Chairman and CEO, RIAA in a press statement. “From the first track to the 14th, each and every song from ‘Blurryface’ has resonated with fans. In a time when fans enjoy instant access to millions of different tracks, this is a testament to the appeal of both the album and each of its individual songs. Congratulations to Tyler, Josh and Fueled by Ramen.”

The RIAA provided a track-by-track breakdown of Blurryface song awards: “Heavydirtysoul” Platinum, “Stressed Out” 7X Platinum, “Ride” 4X Platinum, “Fairly Local” Platinum, “Tear In My Heart” 2X Platinum, “Lane Boy” Platinum, “The Judge” Gold, “Doubt” Gold, “Polarize” Gold, “We Don’t Believe What’s On TV” Gold, “Message Man” Gold, “Hometown” Gold, “Not Today” Gold and “Goner” Gold.