Taylor Swift has released the names of the artists joining her on the Reputation stadium tour.

Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX will take on the openings slots as Swift crisscrosses the United States this summer.

Watch the announcement video below.

See Taylor’s full tour itinerary below.

5/8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
5/11 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
5/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
5/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
5/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
5/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
5/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
6/1 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
6/2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
6/8 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
6/9 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
6/15 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
6/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
6/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
6/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
6/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
7/7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
7/10 – Washington, DC @ FedExField
7/11 – Washington, DC @ FedExField
7/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
7/17 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
7/20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
7/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
7/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
7/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
7/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
7/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
8/3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
8/4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
8/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
8/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
8/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
9/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
9/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
9/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
9/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/5 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/19 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium
11/2 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium
11/6 – Brisbane, AU @ The Gabba
11/9 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

