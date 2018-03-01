NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Meghan Trainor
Photo: Courtesy Epic Records

By Scott T. Sterling

Meghan Trainor is back, and she’s taking “No Excuses.”

The “All About That Bass” singer has revealed her brand new single, “No Excuses,” with a colorful and eye-catching music video.

“I love how so many women are standing up for what’s right,” Trainor said in a press statement about the new track. “I wanted to write us all a powerful anthem.  Sometimes, people talk down to me, because I’ve only been doing this for four years, so I wrote this song. It’s my modern version of ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T.’  It’s all about equality and being kind.”

The sparkly new tune is Trainor’s first new song since she dropped “I’m a Lady” for the Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack early last year.

The pop singer is gearing up for a big 2018, promising more new music “very soon.”

Check out Meghan’s latest below.

