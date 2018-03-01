NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
By Hayden Wright

Starting tonight, Run the Jewels will open dozens of dates on the North American leg of Lorde’s Melodrama World Tour.

To celebrate their live partnership, the rappers hit the studio to remix a song from Lorde’s GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album. The new spin on “Supercut” takes a darker, more ominous tone than the original edit.

Reimagined over a hip-hop beat, the remix features a cacophony of horns and industrial sounds. Both El-P and Killer Mike contribute verses and with Mike’s lyrics repping his “heinous cadence” and Netflix viewing habits.

Fans can snag a free download of the remix by subscribing to RTJ’s newsletter here.

Run the Jewels join Lorde tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and crisscross North America from there.

