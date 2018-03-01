NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Elton John, James Corden, Sharon Stone
Photo: Sonja Flemming / CBS

By Robyn Collins

Sharon Stone and Elton John teamed up to play “James That Tune,” a segment on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

In the bit, Corden, who does not know how to play piano, plays a song on a mini keyboard and the contestants have to guess the title of the Elton John original he is playing.

The British talk show host kicks off the game banging on random keys, but in a specific rhythm. Stone correctly guesses “Is it that one about the little bitty dancer?”

Check out the fun bit below.

