NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Miley Cyrus
Photo: Liam Hemsworth

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus shared a few sparkly pinki-fied sneak peeks from a photo shoot for her cover story in Wonderland magazine, due out March 15.

The singer who is known for her colorful and outrageous wardrobe choices looks right at home in shades of pink satin, feathers, ruffles or tulle, in or out of her rose colored glasses.

Related: Miley Cyrus Hangs Out With Shaun White

The pop star shared the photos from the Spring issue of the periodical, writing, “Ta-Da!!!! @wonderland shot by @ellenvonunwerth! Pre Order Now! Link in bio! On stands March 15!”

The cover story interview has Miley opening up about her unique style, Elton John and even her pet pigs.

The cover photos were shot by Ellen von Unwerth.

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live