By Scott T. Sterling
It’s looking like 2018 is going to be a huge year for Pentatonix and the band’s legions of fans.
The vocalists have announced their upcoming album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, which set for release on April 13. The new full-length will include the group’s recently revealed version of Camila Cabello’s smash hit, “Havana.”
The a capella group has also revealed an extensive slate of tour dates, kicking off July 12 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Tickets for will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 9th at 12pm local time here.
See Pentatonix’s 2018 tour itinerary below.
07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/14 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
07/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/19 – Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
07/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/26 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
07/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
07/29 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
08/02 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
08/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/30 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
09/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
09/02 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
09/09 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
09/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino
09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
