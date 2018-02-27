Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson must be a blast at parties.

The singer dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Feb. 27) after making her big debut on the new season of The Voice.

Fallon used the opportunity to play the “Google Translates Songs” game, which pitted Clarkson against Google Translate’s dubious translation of her 2011 hit, “Stronger.”

The host kicked off the segment by tackling the Google Translate version of Portugal. the Man’s “Feel it Still,” which Google Translate turns into “Live in the Boat.”

Clarkson stepped up to attempt Google Translate’s take on “Stronger,” which translates into “Too Strong.”

Despite nonsensical lyrics including “My legs are increasing” and “Don’t dodge my kid because I am crazy,” the singer was able to tackle the tune admirably.

Fallon and Clarkson teamed up for one last Google Translate tune, sharing a duet on Sonny and Cher’s classic “I Got You Babe,” translated into “I Have Your Child.”

Watch the hilarity ensue below.