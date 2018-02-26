NOW PLAYING = TODAY'S $1,000 PAY DAY!  WIN EVERY HOUR MON-FRI 6A-5P | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:katy perry
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Katy Perry surprised a crowd of thousands when she took the stage to perform during a benefit concert in California for first responders and victims of last December’s Thomas Fire, which is cited as of one of the biggest wildfires in state’s history. The pop star’s appearance was part of Kick Ash Bash on Sunday (February 25) at the Bella Vista Polo Club in Summerland, California.

Related: Watch Katy Perry Catch a Wedding Bouquet and Promptly Freak Out

Additional performers included Dishwalla, Alan Parsons, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Glen Phillips, Steve Vai, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, David Crosby, The Doors’ Robby Krieger, The Caverns and Kenny Loggins.

Perry performed acoustic renditions of some of her biggest hits, including “Firework” and “Part of Me” for a crowd of 2,300 first responders. Watch snippets of her set below.

More From Today's 96.5

It's a Today's 96.5 $1,000 Payday!Are you ready to text your way to a $1,000 payday?
Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!

Listen Live