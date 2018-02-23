HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS! | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Photo: Ryan Aylsworth

By Scott T. Sterling

Mama P!nk is raising one pretty great little girl.

The pop star’s daughter, Willow, made the most of mama’s recent tour rehearsals, using the occasion raise money for the people of Haiti by selling candy.

“Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work,” P!nk’s husband, Carey Hart, shared on Instagram. “So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama P!nk’s rehearsal hall. “They are donating the money to Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part.” He ended the post with the hashtag #DontTellTrump. 

See the adorable post below.

