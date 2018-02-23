HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS! | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello, meet Pentatonix.

Cabello’s chart-topping smash, “Havana,” has been given the Pentatonix treatment, with the a capella group sharing their new version of the pop hit.

Pentatonix’s version of “Havana” arrives in the form of a music video, which finds the vocalists situated in a stately living room setting to put their inimitable spin on Cabello’s song.

Watch the catchy clip below.

