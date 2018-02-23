By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Are you ready to text your way to 1K???

It’s that easy. It’s Entercom’s new, nation-wide cash contest, and there’s…wait for it…$300,000 up for grabs!!!

Here’s how to play.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, February 26th, listen to today’s 96.5. When you hear the keyword, whatever it may be…text it to 72881. That’s 72881…I’ll wait, if you want to put it in your phone. And we’re talking $1,000 every hour, so it’s well worth the effort to put it in your phone…and you text it when you hear the word. A winner will be selected randomly!

Oh, no! Did you not win at 6:00 a.m. on Monday? No worries! Try it at 7:00 a.m.! And if not then…at 8:00! Or 9:00! All day, all week, all month, until March 30th! That’s five solid weeks of twelve hour, 12K days!

Now, serious talk time. We know you might be driving when the hour changes and you hear the word, but please, please…don’t text and drive. Pull over, or hand the phone to your co-pilot, or tell Siri what to do, but keep your eyes on the road.

Who knows? There’s a $1,000 payday on the horizon for someone, twelve times a day, and it could be YOU!

*Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency may vary. Reply STOP to cxl. Terms & privacy policy: http://bit.ly/1gLcMwz