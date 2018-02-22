HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS! | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Filed Under:Diplo, john legend, Tim McGraw, Zendaya

By Robyn Collins

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community took part in a televised town hall event on CNN last night (Feb. 21). Artists from across genres took to social media to praise the students for taking a stand and as well as using their own voices to join in on the debate about gun control.

John Legend, Diplo, Zendaya and Tim McGraw are among those weighing in last night on social media.

“Young people are so powerful… #StudentsStandUp” wrote Zendaya.

“I’m deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices, challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes,” shared Tim McGraw.

John Legend shared multiple posts decrying the NRA and their talking points.

See all the posts below.

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Victoria Beckham: No Spice Girls TourPosh Spice has just crushed the hopes of Spice Girls fans everywhere.
Dave Matthews Discusses New DMB AlbumHe promises the focus of the band's ninth studio album will be on love and he'll be staying away from anything political.

Listen Live